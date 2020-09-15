Kochi, September 15: A barber in Kerala has come up with a unique idea to help people amid the coronavirus pandemic by offering free haircut to kids up to 14 years of age. Gopi, the barber-shop owner in Kochi's Kathrikadavu, said of the three shops that he owns, he will be offering free haircuts in one of them. He says, "I have 3 barbershops, offering free haircut in one of them. We'll give free haircut to older people too if they don't have money."

According to a tweet by ANI, Gopi said he will continue the free haircuts until the pandemic is over. Giving details about the price of the haircuts, the barber said the charge for a normal haircut is Rs 100. He added saying that if people don't have money, they pay whatever they can. "Even if someone does not have that much money, we'll receive whatever they give. People don't have money now. So, I came up with this idea as a fight for society against this pandemic", he said. India Reports 83,809 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Tally Crosses 49 Lakh Mark, Death Toll Rises to 80,776.

Here's the tweet:

Kerala: Gopi, a barber-shop owner in Kochi's Kathrikadavu, is giving free haircut to children up to 14 years of age, amid #COVID19 pandemic He says, "I have 3 barbershops, offering free haircut in one of them. We'll give free haircut to older people too if they don't have money." pic.twitter.com/I8WlcVrJ12 — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2020

In Kerala, the COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,10,818 with 2,540 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The death toll in the state mounted to 454 with 15 more deaths, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. So far, 79,813 people have recovered from coronavirus in the southern state. Of the positive cases, 34 had come from abroad and 73 from other states, while 2346 people were infected through contact and the source of infection of 212 people was not known, he said.

Malappuram accounted for the highest number of cases-- 482, followed by Kozhikode 382, Thiruvananthapuram 332, Ernakulam 255 and Kannur 232. Wayanad reported 20 cases and Pathnamthitta, the least, with 16. In the last 24 hours, 22,279 samples have been tested and so far 21,52,585 samples have been sent for testing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 15, 2020 11:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).