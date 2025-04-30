Basava Jayanti 2025 falls on April 30. This annual commemoration is focused on celebrating the noted 12th century poet and philosopher - Basavanna. An important observance for the Lingayats of the Indian state of Karnataka, the celebration is marked throughout South India. Basavanna was one of the noted artists who believed in the Lingayats of the Indian state of Karnataka. Basava Jayanti celebrations are focused on raising awareness about the life and works of the celebrated philosopher and how it continues to be relevant in this day and age. As we celebrate Basava Jayanti 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Basava Jayanti and its significance. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Basava Jayanti 2025 Date and Auspicious Tithi

Basava Jayanti 2025 is on April 30. The Shukla Paksha Tritiya Tithi in Vaishakha month begins at 05:31 PM on April 29 and will go on till 02:12 PM on April 30. Since the sunrise in this tithi is marked on April 30, that is the date that will be celebrated as Basava Jayanti.

Basava Jayanti History and Significance

Basava was born in 1131 CE on the third day of the light phase of Vaishaka month. This commemoration is marked with great fervor and enthusiasm by people across South India and is believed to help spread the teachings of Basava. Basava spread various important and integral messages of social awareness through his poetry and was focused on denouncing the idea of gender or social discrimination, superstitions and rituals. There are various special events organized for the celebration of Basava Jayanti. Visiting the closest Lord Basaveshwar temples, which are mainly spread across Karnataka, is a common practice on this day.

We hope that the celebration of Basava Jayanti helps you to understand and spread the life and work of Basavanna and practice his teachings. On this occasion, people also share the prose and poetry work of Basava and do their bit - small or big - to make the world a more equal and just place - just as Basava intended.

