Producer Sandeep Singh has decided to shelve the much-anticipated film on Tipu Sultan, after receiving death threats. Sandeep took to social media and wrote, “The film on Hazrat Tipu Sultan will not be made. I kindly request my fellow brothers and sister to refrain from threatening or abusing my family, friends and me. I sincerely apologise if I have unintentionally hurt anyone's religious sentiments. It was never my intention to do so, as I firmly believe in respecting all beliefs. As Indians, let us forever unite and always give respect to one another!” According to reports, Sandeep showcasing the dark and lesser-known aspects of Tipu Sultan's Personality. Kangana Ranaut and Sandeep Singh To Collaborate on Magnum Opus Film, ‘Further Details Will Be Announced Soon’ Says Emergency Actress.

Check Out Sandeep Singh's Tweet Here:

The film on Hazrat Tipu Sultan will not be made. I kindly request my fellow brothers and sister to refrain from threatening or abusing my family, friends and me. I sincerely apologize if I have unintentionally hurt anyone's religious sentiments. It was never my intention to do… pic.twitter.com/zQUuAsxSSK — Sandeep Singh (@thisissandeeps) July 24, 2023

