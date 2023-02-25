Bengaluru, February 25: A first-year MA student at Azim Premji University collapsed and died on Friday (February 24) while performing at the opening event of the college fest. According to media reports, he died of cardiac arrest.

Abhijit Shinde, 26, hailed from Nashik, Maharashtra, was previously on a hunger strike since Wednesday. However, the management told the Times of India, "He was not on hunger strike on February 23-24." Students on the campus were protesting against the shuttle bus fees charged for transport from the campus to the hostel.

Why Are Students Protesting At APU?

The university students have been protesting over shuttle fees for over ten days. The existing shuttle fee is Rs 8,500 per semester. However, the university is asking them to pay additional charges for 2.5 kilometres, which covers the to-and-fro distance from the campus. The students have informed us that the management failed to inform them about the additional fees during the admission process, and later, they refused to listen to the students. Telangana Shocker: Final Year MBBS Student Dies by Suicide Inside Government Hostel Room in Nizamabad, Investigation Underway.

The Mumbai Police officers are now waiting for his parents to come to Nashik before they take any further action. While more details about the incident are not released, the police said the 26-year-old was from Nashik, Maharashtra. They are waiting for his parents' arrival, likely by Saturday, before initiating legal action. Delhi Shocker: Class 12 Student Dies by Suicide by Hanging Himself Due to Exam Pressure in Safdarjung.

The university has released a statement saying, "We are shocked and deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of a student, while participating in the annual students' festival opening event, collapsed and, despite immediate medical help, could not be saved. Our hearts go out to his family and friends.."

