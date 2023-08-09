A shocking incident of black magic being performed on a patient has emerged from Palghar district in Maharashtra. In a video circulating on social media, family members of a snakebite patient were seen engaging in spell-working within the premises of a government hospital. The patient's condition worsened as the ritual continued, prompting a transfer to another hospital for urgent medical attention. Questions are being raised about the authority's awareness and response to the superstitious practices within the initial hospital. Maharashtra Shocker: Woman Biker Beaten Up by Taxi Driver for Overtaking in Nagpur (Watch Video).

Black Magic Rituals in Maharashtra Hospital

महाराष्ट्र के पालघर जिले में सरकारी अस्पताल में ही मरीज के परिवार वालों ने किया काला जादू. मरीज की तबियत जल्दी से ठीक हो, इसके लिए परिवार वालो ने अस्पताल में ही किया काला जादू.. वैसे महाराष्ट्र में Anti Superstition Law हैं..यानी कि काला जादू करने पर कानूनी कार्यवाई हो सकती है. pic.twitter.com/1Epe9uwTpU — Vivek Gupta (@imvivekgupta) August 9, 2023

The family members of the patient did black magic in the government hospital in Palghar district of Maharashtra. For the speedy recovery of the patient, the family members performed black magic in the hospital itself.#Maharashtra #Mumbai #palghar #viralvideo pic.twitter.com/0MJQkDFDyb — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) August 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)