Mumbai, July 13: TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) blocked Bharti Airtel’s Platinum and Vodafone Idea’s RedX premium plans that offer faster data speeds and priority services to customers on Monday. The telecom operator in a letter dated July 11 said that such plans and schemes could impose lower quality mobile services for users who haven’t enrolled for such plans.

As per reports, TRAI suspended such premium plans offered by the 2 telecom regulators, on the basis of protecting the quality of mobile services for the ones who are not associated with such premium plans. Vodafone Deducts Rs 99 From Customers' Accounts as 'International Roaming', Says 'It Was a Technical Error, Money Will be Credited' as Twitterati Complain.

TRAI Blocks Bharti Airtel’s Platinum & Vodafone Idea's Red X Premium Plans:

TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) has blocked Bharti Airtel’s Platinum and Vodafone Idea’s RedX premium plans that offer faster data speeds and priority services to customers. pic.twitter.com/zBhgmjyk6k — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020

Recently, several Vodafone customers complained to the operator that Rs 99 has been deducted from their account for international roaming. Few users took to Twitter to point out that the amount was deducted even though they had no international travel history.

