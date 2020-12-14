Patna, December 14: Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi on Monday said he has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). In a tweet, Jitan Ram Manjhi asked those who were in close contact with him for the past seven days to get themselves tested for COVID-19. The former Bihar Chief Minister, however, did not give an update on his health condition. India Records 27,071 New Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Count Inches Closer to 99 Lakh.

"My COVID-19 test report has come positive. All those who came in my contact in the past one week, I urge them to get themselves tested for coronavirus," Manjhi tweeted. According to a report, Manjhi attended a meeting of the party national council at his residence yesterday. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday said he has contracted coronavirus.

Nadda said that after displaying preliminary symptoms, he had got himself tested and the report came out positive. "My condition is okay and on doctor's advice, am in home isolation and following all directions." He requested all those who were in contact with him to get themselves tested and take precautions.

