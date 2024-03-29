Motihari, March 29: A woman and her three minor daughters have been hacked to death allegedly by her husband at their house in Bihar's Champaran district, a police official said on Friday. The accused was jailed for killing one of his other two daughters a few years ago. According to Ranjan Kumar, Sub Divisional Police Officer, Areraj, the incident took place in Bavariya village which falls under Pahadpur police station area.

The deceased, Reshma Khatun (40) and her daughters Arbun Khatun (15), Shabrun Khatun (12) and Shahzadi Khatun (09), were found on Friday at their house in a pool of blood, with deep cut marks on their throats and other body parts.

Reshma's husband Idu Ansari, whom the police suspect of having killed his wife and three daughters, is absconding. The SDPO said, "Idu Ansari had married twice. His first wife, who bore him two sons, died long ago. Reshma was her second wife with whom he had five daughters".

The eldest daughter is married while another daughter died last year after her father pushed her off a running train. He was sent to a jail in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh in connection with the incident and was released about six months back". The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and a manhunt was on for Ansari, said the police official.