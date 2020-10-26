Patna, Oct 26: Kaimur police arrested a person for carrying three hand grenades and a detonator on Sunday night. The accused Deepak Kumar was on the way to his village in Kaimur district from Chandausi sub-town in adjoining Varanasi district and carrying the ammunition in a cotton bag.

Mohamad Dilnawaj Ahmed, SP of Kaimur district said: "He was carrying the ammunition in a cotton bag and was apprehended at the inter-state border by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel and handed over to Kaimur police for further investigations." Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Manoj Tiwari Slams Uddhav Thackeray for Criticising BJP Over Free COVID-19 Vaccine Promise in Manifesto, Says ‘It Is Matter of State’.

"A unit of SSB was deployed at UP-Bihar border to prevent destructive activities," He said.

Police suspect it could be an attempt sabotage the assembly elections beginning on Oct 28. Kaimur is one of the disricts in which elections are due in the first phase to be held on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the accused claimed that he wanted to take revenge from some youth of his village who tried to push him into liquor smuggling.

The accused further said that he was employed in a coal depot where he found three hand grenades and a detonator.

"We have seized his mobile phone ," added Ahmed.

