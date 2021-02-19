New Delhi, February: Nearly two months after discharge, BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur was on Friday re-admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here after she complained of chest congestion and a slight breathing issue.

Thakur, the Member of Parliament from Bhopal. is kept in a private ward and AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria is supervising her case, sources told IANS. Her condition is said to be stable now, sources added.

"She was admitted to the hospital around 4.15 p.m. and taken to a private ward where she will receive the treatment under Dr Randeep Guleria," a senior hospital official said.

Doctors told IANS that she complained of slight breathing issue, pain in her chest and high blood pressure as well. However, unlike her last visit, she is not found exhibiting any symptoms of Covid-19.

Two months ago, Thakur was admitted to the AIIMS after she complained of Covid induced symptoms on December 18. Incidentally, her hearing for the 2008 Malegaon blast case, where she is an accused, was scheduled the next day (December 19) in the special National Investigation Agency court.

Doctors told IANS that the 50-year-old MP has multiple co-morbidities. "She has asthma, hypertension, diabetes and several other underlying conditions," a doctor from the team monitoring her health at AIIMS said on the condition of anonymity.

