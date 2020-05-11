Bois Locker Room Case: Juvenile Girl Created Fake Profile and Started 'Gang Rape' Conversation to Test Boy, Reveals Probe Into Snapchat Screenshot

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 10: The police investigation into the Bois Locker Room case revealed that "sexual assault" conversation on Snapchat - whose screenshots were shared on the Instagram group - was initiated by a juvenile girl. The probe by Delhi Police revealed that the girl wanted to test one of her friends by creating a fake ID named "Siddharth" and sending him the messages, reports said on Sunday. Bois Locker Room Instagram Chat Group of Delhi Teenage Boys Glorifying Gang Rape Busted by Twitterati; Delhi Police Action Sought.

The boy who received the message via the fake profile was asked by the juvenile girl whether he would be interested in sexually assaulting her. The minor who received the message not only refused, but also alerted his friends including the juvenile girl who had sent the message using a fake ID, reports citing police official said.

"A screenshot of a one-to-one Snapchat conversation shows a profile with the name — Siddharth — suggesting a plan to the other person to sexually assault a girl,” The Hindu reported Anyesh Roy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (CyPAD), as saying.

Since the fake conversation was initiated by the girl herself to test the boy, she did not report it to anyone, officials privy to the investigation said. The screenshots of the conversation, however, came on Instagram and were also shared on Bois Locker Room -- the social media group of school and college boys which has come under radar for the explicit conversations.

The Bois Locker Room case came under media glare earlier this week, with the Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) writing to the Police Commissioner seeking strict action against those involved. Subsequently, the police identified 21 group participants and interviewed at least 15 among them in front of their parents. One juvenile was apprehended and the 18-year-old group admin was arrested.