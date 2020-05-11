BSF Reports Fresh Coronavirus Cases, 6 More Jawans Test Positive for COVID-19 in Tripura, Delhi and Kolkata

BSF | representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 11: In what can be a major cause of concern for India's paramilitary forces, as many as six Border Security Force (BSF) jawans have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in the country. According to a tweet by ANI, the six BSF personnel include one each from Tripura and Delhi and four from Kolkata. In its statement, the BSF said that all of them are currently under treatment in designated COVID-19 Health Care hospitals.

On Sunday, 16 fresh cases included one officer, nine children and six women were reported in BSF in Tripura. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb had said on Sunday that the total number of infection cases among the troopers and their kin in Tripura to 148 in past nine days. Coronavirus Cases in BSF: 35 More Soldiers Test Positive For COVID-19, Number of Infected Personnel Crosses 250.

The COVID-19 tally in the BSF has already crossed a 200-mark. On Friday, the BSF reported 30 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of infections in the paramilitary force to 223. The BSF has recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases among all the central armed police forces (CAPF). In all, as many as 508 paramilitary personnel have been infected by the COVID-19 till Friday.

In the CISF, with three more CISF personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the number of infected personnel in the paramilitary force rose to 66 till Monday. Meanwhile, in the tally in the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel rose over 550 so far. The rise in the COVID-10 count among the BSF, CISF, as well as other CAPF or paramilitary forces is also a major concern for the government when the pandemic has claimed over 2,206 deaths and over 67,000 infected persons in India.