Hyderabad, May 30: The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Studies (CCRAS) will release the report on Anandaiah's alleged Ayurvedic "Krishnapatnam miracle medicine" touted as a cure against COVID-19 on Sunday. A comprehensive test of the "Krishnapatnam medicine" was conducted by giving it to at least 500 people to determine its efficacy. Krishnapatnam Medicine: Distribution of Ayurvedic Medicine Touted As Miracle Cure for COVID-19 Indefinitely Suspended.

The Ayush Department of Andhra Pradesh had said that it had to be found out if the so-called medicine caused any ill effects on health. Notably, hundreds of people thronged Krishnapatnam in Nellore to take Anandaiah's medicine. Ayush Commissioner Ramulu N had also informed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in this regard during a coronavirus review meeting.

The Andhra Pradesh CM had asked the health authorities to get the medicine examined by ophthalmologists. The decision regarding the medicine would be taken only after the report, said the release quoting the Chief Minister as saying. An Ayurvedic practitioner B Anandaiah had started administering a preparation since April 21. CCRAS Conducting Comprehensive Test of 'Krishnapatnam Medicine'.

The government swung into action following the heavy rush of people to Krishnapatnam village in SPS Nellore district. The state Ayush Commissioner had inspeted the preperations of the medicine. According to the commissioner, Anandaiah had been practicing the traditional systems for over three decades.

The commissioner administered four of his preparations, using herbs and natural spices, orally. However, one was given as eye drops. Meanwhile, Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said that there was no objection to continuing it without declaring it an Ayurvedic medicine.

