Centre Rules Out Immediate Airlifting of Indian Citizens Stranded in Various Countries Due to COVID-19 Outbreak: Reports

File image of an Air India flight (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 20: The Indian government on Monday ruled out immediate airlifting of India residents from different countries, claimed media reports. The Centre is reportedly in touch with governments of other countries to accommodate Indians and arrange essentials for them during the medical emergency till the time they managed to return to their home. Flight Booking Resumption: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Says Airlines Will be Informed in Advance if Government Decides to End Coronavirus Lockdown.

“Any decision regarding airlifting of stranded Indian citizens will be taken only after May 3,” reported CNN News 18 quoting government sources. The sources further told the media house that Indian embassies in these countries are ensuring that citizens should not face any problem due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, Indian Ambassador to UAE Pavan Kapoor told India Today that there are 3.4 million Indian’s living in the country and a very small number of people want to return to India. He added that whenever the Indian government feels that it is in a position to allow more people to come into the country, it will work with the UAE authorities for facilitating the return of the people stranded there. Air India Stops Bookings After Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's 'Advice' to Airlines On Passenger Flights.

Last week, the Supreme Court observed that Indian citizens stranded in various countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic should "stay where they are" after the Centre said it would not be feasible to "selectively evacuate" those who want to return due to various reasons. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said this while hearing through video-conferencing a batch of pleas seeking evacuation of Indian citizens from different countries including the United Kingdom and Gulf nations.

Earlier in the day, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that restrictions on domestic and international flights would be lifted when the government is confident that spread of novel coronavirus has been controlled, and poses no danger to Indians. In a series of tweets, the minister also said a directive was issued on Sunday to airlines, restraining them from making open bookings since they did not heed to government's advice in the matter.