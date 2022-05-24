Chennai, May 24: A 20-year-old man allegedly raped a 43-year-old woman, working as a temporary staff member in a government office at knifepoint at her residence. The perpetrator has been arrested by the police.

On Friday May 20, when the survivor had finished her work and came back home, she saw 20- year-old Vishal standing outside.

The accused pushed the survivor into her home, closed her mouth and allegedly raped her at knifepoint, reported TOI.

The survivor has also stated that Vishal then took nude pics of her. He then took her number and reportedly called later that night, threatening that she should come whenever he called, or he would upload the pictures on social media. Pune Shocker: 27-Year-Old Man Rapes Friend’s Minor Sister in Bhosari; Arrested

The survivor then narrated the incident to her elder daughter, who then took her to the police station. Adyar All Women Police traced the number and nabbed the culprit. Rajasthan Shocker: 40-Year-Old Woman Raped by Panchayat Assistant on Pretext of Issuing MGNREGA Job Card

An initial investigation had revealed that the accused had stalked her for several days and discovered that she was living alone.

The accused had reportedly used the survivor’s number to give himself a missed call. The same night he called to threaten her not to lodge a police complaint. He also threatened to upload her photos online. With the help of his mobile number, police arrested Vishal on Saturday, May 21, and booked him under sections 294 (b), 451, 376, 354 (c) and 501 (I) of the Indian Penal Code.

