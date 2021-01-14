Chennai, January 14: Three members of a YouTube channel were arrested in Chennai on Wednesday after a video showing a woman talking about intercourse and sexual activities, uploaded on their platform went viral. The three men founded and run a Tamil YouTube channel by the name 'Chennai Talks.' They have been charged with public obscenity and sexual harassment. Ghost Prank Goes Wrong, Bengaluru YouTubers Land in Jail For Scaring People.

A complaint was filed by the woman who featured in the viral video and has been facing abuse and backlash on social media after the video went viral over the net. She stated that the show was scripted and the channel had assured her about disabling comments in the video and added that she was shocked to find the video on other YouTube channels. Russian YouTuber Allegedly 'Kills' Pregnant Girlfriend of Hypothermia by Making Her Stand Near-Naked in Freezing Temperatures While Live Streaming For Money, Arrested.

As per reports, owner of Chennai Talks Dinesh along with VJ Asen Badshah and video journalist Ajay Babu have been arrested. Police have now confiscated the crew's equipment and a case has been filed under Sections 354(b), 294(b), 509, 506(ii) of IPC and Section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act.

