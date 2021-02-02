Raipur, February 2: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced the acquisition of the late Shri Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial Medical College today. He said that the acquisition process of this medical college will be started soon. Proposal for the same will be brought in the cabinet soon and further action will be taken. Chief Minister made these announcements while addressing the program organized on the occasion of late Chandulal Chandrakar's 'punyatithi' at Kachandur in Durg district today. It should be noted that in view of the difficulties being faced in operating Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial Medical College, the management had requested the government to take over the college, with the objective of improving the state of medical education in Chhattisgarh.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that it was late Chandulal Chandrakar’s dream to open a medical college in Durg district, so that the students may get better higher education facilities in the field of medicine. After his detailed discussion with Dr AP Chandrakar, the first medical college of this area was opened. Recently, there has been problems in operating this medical college. In view of which, the college management had requested State Government to consider the situation and acquire the medical college. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel’s Radio Programme ‘Lokvaani’ Gaining Popularity Across Cities, Villages, Forest and Hilly Regions.

On this occasion, Chief Minister shared his memories of late Chandulal Chandrakar. He said that the late Chandulal Chandrakar was a true gem of Chhattisgarh. He used to travel abroad frequently but never give up on his Chhattisgarhi nature. Whenever he would go abroad, he would carry his own ‘Datun’ and the typical ‘khurmi’ with him. He had a multifaceted personality. His scope of interest was quite wide. He was very fond of photography. His reporting and photography skills gained him recognition in India and abroad.

On this occasion, Home Minister Mr. Tamradhwaj Sahu said that Late Chandulal Chandrakar ji played an important role in the creation of Chhattisgarh state. He also contributed greatly to the field of politics as well as journalism. In his address on the occasion, the Minister in-charge of the district, Mr. Mohammad Akbar said that the Government of Chhattisgarh is working on the path shown by late Chandulal Chandrakar. State Government is determined to realize his visions for Chhattisgarh. PHE Minister Guru Rudra Kumar said that his grandmother Late Smt. Minimata and late Chandulal Chandrakar were MPs together and both of them had a very important contribution in the development of Chhattisgarh.

On this occasion, Minister of Women and Child Development, Mrs. Anila Bhendiya, Bhilai MLA Mr. Devendra Yadav, Balod MLA Mrs. Sangeeta Sinha, Gundradehi MLA Mr. Kunwar Singh Nishad, President of Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Mr. Girish Dewangan, Durg Mayor Mr. Dhiraj Bakliwal, District Panchayat President Mrs. Shalini Yadav and other officials were present.