Raipur, August 4: A 16-year-old boy on Wednesday was detained for allegedly murdering his younger brother aged 13-year-old for his persistent demands for mobile phone and pocket money, which his labourer mother couldn’t easily afford.

The family lived on the outskirts of Nava Raipur and police said that the deceased was also addicted to substance abuse, which probably led to his behavioural issues.

TOI quoted inspector in-charge of Rakhi police station, LP Chaitwal as saying that the juvenile in Nimora village attacked his younger brother with a spade while he was sleeping.

When police reached the spot to investigate, the juvenile tried to mislead stating that an outsider attacked his brother and fled the spot, the inspector said.

He added that when inquired further, the juvenile confessed to committing the crime stating that he and his mother were fed up with the teen boy who often picked fights with people and in family.

The boys had lost their father few years ago and mother would make ends meet by working as a labourer.

The juvenile in his confession statement said that they never went to school due to poverty and this made his brother totally irresponsible towards his duties. The deceased would demand for mobile phone and would throw tantrums. This eventually became a reason for juvenile to develop hatred against his brother and forced him to take extreme step to kill him.

Police said that the teen boy would roam around, quarrel with people around and there were complains that he was into petty thefts too, which miffed his elder brother a lot.

The juvenile would be sent to correction home after attending the funeral of his brother, police said.

