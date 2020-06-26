Child actor Rajveer Rajgor is an internet sensation who has a humongous fan following owing to his videos which have gone ahead to become everyone’s favourite.

At the age of 4, Rajveer has set the social media on fire with his videos where the child is seen lip-syncing to the songs effortlessly despite not understanding the language.

It all started with Rajveer’s parents shot him while conducting Pooja at home while he was just 10 months old. This video went viral within hours and ever since then, Rajveer’s fandom knows no boundaries.

Talking about the unprecedented fandom, Rajveer’s father shares, “We as parents were quite surprised when we came across Rajveer’s immense talent. We thought of promoting his talent on the right platform and never knew he would turn a star overnight. Today, wherever we go people recognise Rajveer. Schools in our state call Rajveer to be part of their cultural programs. I remember one incident where a lady reached out to us on Instagram asking for Rajveer’s picture which she can keep seeing during her pregnancy as she wished a child just like Rajveer”.

He further adds, “He is always surrounded by a lot of people, but as parents, we make sure he is well versed to adjust in a normal surrounding and not let the glitterati affect him”.

This talent has earned Rajveer modelling offers and acting offers from Bollywood. He has already worked with 'Garba king' Kinjal Dave, one of the prominent singers from Gujarat in her video albums and is been cast for her upcoming ones too. Rajveer has bagged an international Wall of Fame award by Show of Clicks and was awarded by Sushmita Sen at Mehboob Studios, Mumbai.

Bollywood stars like Sushant Singh Rajput, Salman Khan too were in awe of the kid so much so that they had invited Rajveer in their movie promotional events in the past.