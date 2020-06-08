Chit2am, the New Face of Canadian Hip Hop

Chit2am

When we talk about Hip-hop and rap, the first thing that comes into our mind is Canada and the concerts it has every other day to entertain the population there. Specifically, Montreal is equipped with hundreds of outstanding ‘gems’ in the face of hip-hop and rap artists, and their talent is not limited to the Canadian borders but has also spread throughout the world. It all started in 1980 when a Canadian hip-hop scene went viral and received a lot of appreciation for it, although its industry evolved much slower than other genres of music in Montreal, Canada. Today, the most famous Canadian rappers are Nav, Drake, and some other, making the world crazy for their hit raps and hip-hop numbers. Even to date, Montreal does not cease to amaze its audience throughout the world, what with bringing and introducing new talented faces like Chit2am.

Chit2am is an Iranian rapper and is well known for his versatility in voice and personality. He moved to Canada when he was a teenager and has been practicing music in Montreal, Canada ever since. His three years in music has been a great 3 years for the Montreal audience, with having such a beautiful and husky Iranian voice, that the ladies just swoon over. Before Chit2am, there was no Iranian rapper in the history of Montreal, it was Chit2am who changed the game for the whole music industry and now it would not be wrong to say that Canada has more audience for Iranian rap then Canadians. Not only that, but Chit2am also changed the industry norm and hence opened the doors for other talented Iranian singers to come and make a place and get themselves noticed. Amongst the many huge projects of Chit2am, his latest work was held in Montreal on 15th February known as “Valentine Full Package” feating Sepher Khalse which was the biggest valentine party that happened in Montreal. If you were there you would know, that the tickets were all sold out much sooner than expected and many people had to go empty-handed. Aside from music, he is currently helping new talented artists to grow bigger and gather them all under his music label. More information is available on his Instagram account @chit2am.