Coimbatore TNSTC Bus Drivers Told Not to Speak to Women Passengers Seated Beside Them

TNSTC bus (Representational Image) (Photo Credits: Wikimedia)

Tamil Nadu, February 19: In a new rule that has come into force, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Coimbatore bus drivers have been asked not to speak to women passengers seated beside them. According to a Times of India report, a circular was issued on January 19, following complaints that drivers get distracted due to such small talks.

The circular further warned that departmental action would be taken against those violating the rules. There have been several complaints that drivers got so engrossed in the small chats, that they didn't halt at stops inspite of the conductors repeatedly telling them to do. Punjab: 26 Bus Drivers Fined in Mohali for Playing Loud and Lewd Songs Promoting Gun Culture.

Earlier a similar rule was passed which barred the conductors from occupying the front seat in the busses. However, the night drivers complained that they were facing problems. Drivers said that chit chat regardless of the gender gave them a good break.

The report further mentions that Coimbatore buses have a different seating arrangement, while the males occupy the seats which are towards the end of the bus. The women, on the other hand, take the front seats. However, if there is not a seat left, then few go and sit on the bonnet beside the driver.