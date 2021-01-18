Bhopal, January 18: In a shocking incident, a Congress MLA Harsh Vijay Gehlot threatened sub-divisional magistrate during the a protest organised by his party against the new farm laws. Gehlot was caught on camera while misbehaving and threatening SDM Kamini Thakur in Saliana town of Ratlam , Madhya Pradesh after a tractor rally that was undertaken by the Congress in support of protesting farmers. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday.Girls Get Ready for Reproduction by 15, Then Why Raise Minimum Age of Marriage, Asks Congress MLA Sajjan Singh Verma.

As can be seen in the video tweeted by Anuraag Singh, the MLA threatens the woman officer and says, "You are a woman. Had you not been a woman I would have held you by the collar and then handed the memo to you." The incident has drawn a lot of criticism and flank from the public, after the video became viral over the internet.

Watch the Video Here:

Cong MLA Harsh Vijay Gehlot talks to woman SDM in threatening tone during the anti-farm laws agitation in Ratlam district. Says "You're a woman, had it been a man, I would have held him by the collar and handed over the memorandum." @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard pic.twitter.com/OgFeOBpzSS — Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) January 18, 2021

According to reports, MLA Gehlotalong with state Congress workers had gone to the SDM's office to submit a memorandum after the rally was over. Kamini Thakur did not immediately came out of the office to take the memorandum and the Congress legislator had to wait which lead to an argument resulting in Gehlot threatening the lady officer in public.

