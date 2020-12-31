Chandigarh, December 31: Congress Member of Parliament Gurjeet Singh Aujla demaned action against those who defamed humanitarian Sikh organisation Khalsa Aid and its founder Ravi Singh. Aujla wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding this. The Congress MP said, “These organisations are based on Sikh principles of Sarbat da Bhala, which is concept of the well being of all humanity.” Farmers Agitation: Khalsa Aid Sets Up Kisan Mall at Delhi's Tikri Border to Provide Daily Use Products for Free of Cost to Protesting Farmers.

Aujla wrote, “I bring into your kind notice the malicious propaganda being carried out by select media outlets in India against Khalsa Aid, Sh Ravi Singh, Its founder which are selflessly serving the humanity in the times of crisis, natural calamities and or warzones. Notably, volunteers of Khalsa Aid are providing food to protesting farmers at Sighu and other Delhi borders. Khalsa Aid Organisation Wins Heart by Serving Pizza to Truckers Stuck in UK Ahead of Christmas Eve 2020; Know More About The Humanitarian Sikh Organisation.

Gurjeet Singh Aujla's Letter:

Punjab Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla writes to PM Narendra Modi, calling for action against those defaming Khalsa Aid & its founder Ravi Singh. "These organisations are based on Sikh principles of Sarbat da Bhala, which is concept of the well being of all humanity," he writes. pic.twitter.com/YVcBMxVxG6 — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2020

On Tuesday, Amarpreet Singh, the director of Khalsa Aid Project (Asia Chapter), told PTI that a team of six full-time employees and over 150 volunteers from across the country were working tirelessly at different protest sites. "We are a registered organisation. The Government of India can always check our records whenever they want. But bad-mouthing and spreading of baseless propaganda should stop," said Singh.

Khalsa Aid was founded in 1999. It is a UK based international non-profit humanitarian organisation providing support to victims of natural and man-made disasters around the world. Khalsa Aid was acknowledged for providing relief during the 2016 London floods.

