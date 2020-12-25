London, December 25: Khalsa Aid, an international Sikh non-profit organisation, has always provided humanitarian aid in disaster areas and civil conflict zones around the world. The organisation is based upon the Sikh principle of "Recognise the whole human race as one". Following its principle, Khalsa Aid distributed free food to thousands of truck drivers stranded on the UK-France border that was closed after the new strain of coronavirus was found in the United Kingdom on the Christmas Eve 2020. Farmers Agitation: Khalsa Aid Sets Up Kisan Mall at Delhi's Tikri Border to Provide Daily Use Products for Free of Cost to Protesting Farmers.

According to reports, members of the organisation travelled over 350 km to provide hot meals, including pizzas to the drivers stuck in Kent. "1000 pizzas kindly donated by the @dominos Dhillon Group franchise (Kent) for the truck drivers stranded in #OperationStack! We are blessed with amazing donors and supporters. #Borders Closed," the charity organisation Khasla Aid tweeted. Khalsa Aid Installs 25 Foot Massagers at Singhu Border For Farmers Protesting Against Farm Laws.

Images and Video of Khalsa Aid Members Serving Pizzas to Truckers in UK:

🍕LOOK: Sikh humanitarian group Khalsa Aid distributed 1,000 Domino’s pizzas to stranded drivers. Thousands of truckers were stuck in logjams around Britain’s Port of Dover on Christmas Eve, separated from families, despite some progress moving traffic https://t.co/xoZj8oqDEq pic.twitter.com/J5V48S406s — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) December 24, 2020

800 Hot meals ready for the truckers stranded in #Kent due to #OperationStack ! Our thx to the #Kent Sikh community especially Guru Nanak Gurdwara Gravesend. for preparing meals on short notice #BordersClosed @Port_of_Dover pic.twitter.com/65WOnh1NG9 — Khalsa Aid (@Khalsa_Aid) December 22, 2020

Know More About Humanitarian Work Done by The Organisation:

Khalsa Aid was founded in 1999.

It is a UK based international non-profit humanitarian organisation providing support to victims of natural and man-made disasters around the world.

Khalsa Aid was acknowledged for providing relief during the 2016 London floods.

The organisation had also helped people in war-affected Syria.

Members of Khalsa Aid had set-up refugee camps for Rohingyas on Bangladesh-Myanmar border in 2017.

The organisation helped people in rebuilding Kerala after 2018 floods.

During the covid-19 pandemic also, Khalsa Aid fed NHS workers in the UK and migrant workers in India.

Khalsa Aid is also providing free ration to protesting farmers at Delhi borders. Recently, during farmers' protests, the organisation set up Kisan Mall at Tikri Border to provide items of daily use for free of cost to protesting farmers. The racks are stocked with toothbrushes, toothpaste, soaps, oil, shampoo, vaseline, combs, mufflers, heating pads, knee caps, thermal suits, shawls and blankets, among other things.

