Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 271, Maharashtra Continues to Be Worst-Hit With 63 COVID-19 Positive Cases

Coronavirus in India | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 21: The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India on Saturday rose to 271, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed. According to a tweet by ICMR, a total of 271 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases. As of 9 am on Saturday, the data put out by the Union Health Ministry shows that as many as 22 were discharged and cured of the virus across India. In addition, the total number of passengers screened at airport now stand at 14,59,993.

In India, four deaths have been reported so far- one each in Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra and Punjab. On Saturday, Himachal Pradesh reported its first Coronavirus case. According to a state-wise list by the Health Ministry, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state, followed by Kerala and Uttar Pradesh. COVID-19 Outbreak: Over 800 Under Home Quarantine in Maharashtra's Aurangabad.

Here's the tweet:

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR): A total of 271 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases pic.twitter.com/Q4YmRVLDDB — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2020

In Maharashtra, the total number of coronavirus positive patients mounted to 63 on Saturday with 11 more positive cases reported in the last 24 hours. Of the 11 new cases, 10 are in Mumbai and one in Pune. Earlier this week, COVID-19 claimed it's first victim in the state after a 63-year-old man with a history of travel to Dubai, passed away in Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital.

In the wake of the rising cases of COVID-19 across the country, the government has postponed all planned surgeries in civic, public health and medical college hospitals to divert all medical resources to fighting Coronavirus.