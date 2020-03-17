Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Mumbai Police Order Closure of Dance Bars, Discotheques, Pubs Till March 31 to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, March 17: Mumbai Police on Tuesday ordered to close dance bars, discotheques, pubs, live bands and DJ performances in the maximum city due to the outbreak of coronavirus. These places will be closed till March 31. The decision was taken to control the spread of COVID-19. Last week, the Maharashtra government had also ordered to close all malls, gyms and other places of public gathering till March 31. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state of the country as 41 people have been tested positive for COVID-19. One death has also been reported in the state. Coronavirus Live Map: How to Track The Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe With This Dashboard.

A 63-year-old COVID-19 patient, died at Mumbai's Kasturba hospital on Tuesday. He was a resident of Ghatkopar area of Mumbai. According to reports, the Mumbai-based man had a travel history to Dubai. The wife of the deceased has also reportedly tested positive for the deadly virus. Her condition is currently stable. Coronavirus in India: 2 More Test Positive in Mumbai and Pune, Maharashtra's Toll Jumps to 41, Nationwide 137 Cases Reported.

Till now, 139 positive cases of nCoV have reported in India. Three people also lost their lives due to coronavirus – one each in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Western Railway cancelled 35 trips of 10 trains due to low occupancy in view of coronavirus. A total of 23 long-distance trains were cancelled by the Central Railway on Tuesday. The trains which have been terminated include Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express, Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express and Mumbai-Nagpur Nandigram Express. Coronavirus Scare: Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani, Deccan, Nandigram Express Among List of 23 Trains Cancelled by Central Railway.

Last week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak of COVID-19 as a “pandemic”. Over 7,000 people lost their lives due to the deadly virus. China is the worst-affected country with over 4,000 deaths recorded in the neighbouring country. In Italy also over 2,000 people have died so far.