Coronavirus: India Seals Border for Passengers From Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia Till March 31 Amid COVID-19 Spread

New Delhi, March 17: The Union government on Tuesday announced that travel of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia to India is prohibited with immediate effect amid the coronavirus outbreak. The government stated had clearly stated that no flights from these countries will be allowed in India till March 31, in addition to countries announced before. Announing the decision, Union Health Ministry's Joint Secretary Lav Aggarwal said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Travel of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia to India is prohibited with immediate effect."

Health Ministry's Joint Secretary also said that no flights from these countries will be allowed in India till March 31. He said, "No flights from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia to be allowed in India till March 31, in addition to countries announced before." Informing about the updates, Aggarwal said that till now 137 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported, and over 5,700 people who came in contact with them under surveillance. Coronavirus Outbreak: US Extends Travel Ban to UK and Ireland, Reviews Domestic Curbs Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Here's the ANI tweet:

Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry: Travel of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia to India is prohibited with immediate effect. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/fKjHCLCqPG — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2020

Earlier on Monday, India the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare put out a carefully worded circular with new travel restrictions. It said, "Travel of passengers from member countries of the European Union, the European Free Trade Association, Turkey and United Kingdom to India is prohibited with effect from 18th March 2020." The ban included Indian citizens living in the countries mentioned.