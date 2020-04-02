Coronavirus Outbreak: 3 Workers of Chennai's Phoenix Mall Outlet Contract COVID-19, Sent to Home Quarantine

Global coronavirus outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

Chennai, April 2: Three employees of an outlet in the Phoenix Marketcity Mall at Velacharey have contracted coronavirus, said the Greater Chennai Municipal Corporation on Thursday. The employees, who worked at the Lifestyle store, have been sent home quarantine. The civic body, in a statement, urged people to spread this news so that those who visited the Phoenix mall can take precautionary measures. Catch Live Updates of Coronavirus Outbreak Here.

"Three workers of Lifestyle Store in Phoenix Mall, Velachery have tested positive for COVID-19. All the workers of the store are now under home quarantine," Greater Chennai Municipal Corporation said in a statement. The civic body advised those who had visited the Lifestyle showroom or the mall between March 10 and March 17 and those who work there to remain cautious and to seek immediate medical care if they develop symptoms of COVID-19.

Chennai Municipal Corporation's Statement:

Each one of you can join this battle against COVID-19 All you have to do is, be the messenger. share this extensively to reach everyone, who could get help out of this. Now, every citizen’s health decides this city’s health#Covid19Chennai #Chennai#GCC #ChennaiContactTracing pic.twitter.com/0y2L7qXWhg — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) April 2, 2020

Tamil Nadu has reported 309 coronavirus cases after 75 more people tested positive for COVID-19, state health secretary Beela Rajesh said on Thursday evening. "Total positive cases in the state are 309 including 264 who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event," she said. The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz has emerged as a hotspot for coronavirus after several positive cases across India were linked to the gathering.