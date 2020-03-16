Coronavirus Outbreak: Beware of Fake Health Workers With Intent of Cheating, Noida Police Warn Residents

Warning by Noida Police (Photo Credits: Twitter/ Noida Police Commissionerate)

Noida, March 16: Amid the outbreak of coronavirus, Noida Police on Monday warned residents of the city to be aware of fake health workers. Police Commissionerate Noida in a tweet said, “Do not allow any stranger in your house. They might have criminal intent under the garb of being health workers. Stay alert!” The Noida police also attached notice with the tweet. The police asked to circulate this message to as many people as possible. Coronavirus Outbreak: Arvind Kejriwal Urges Anti-CAA Protesters at Shaheen Bagh to Call Off Demonstration as Delhi Govt Bans Gathering of Over 50 People.

The police clarified that the government had not sent any sanitisation workers, so people should not let strangers in their house. The notice read, “Please alert also family and friends not to open door to any person or group claiming to be in charge of any party to sanitise homes for the virus.” The police issued the warning after incidents of criminals disguised as health workers cheated people on the pretext of sanitising their homes surfaced. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: 'Will Advice IT Firms to Allow Employees to Work from Home', Says Karnataka Government.

Tweet by Noida Police:

#CoronaVirusOutbreak Please read the attached message carefully. Do not allow any stranger in your house. They might have criminal intent under the garb of being health workers. Stay alert!@Uppolice @dgpup @CP_Noida @dmgbnagar pic.twitter.com/Z1KWTbFVa4 — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE NOIDA (@noidapolice) March 16, 2020

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all gyms, night clubs and spas in the national capital would remain closed till March 31 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He added that gathering with more than 50 persons excluding weddings would not be allowed in the capital. Till now, seven positive cases of nCOv have been reported from the national capital. Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra: Mumbai's Siddhivinayak & Prabhadevi Temples Closed For Devotees to Prevent Spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, a total of 117 cases have been reported in India. Two people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus. Globally, close to 6,000 people have lost their lives so far. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the World Health Organisation declared it as a “pandemic”.