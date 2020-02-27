Coronavirus Outbreak in Iran: India Suspends All Flight Operations to Tehran as COVID-19 Positive Cases Surge

Coronavirus in Iran | (Photo Credits: AFP)

New Delhi, February 27: India's aviation regulator on Thursday announced the suspension of all flight operations to Tehran in view of the coronavirus outbreak. The move was announced by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) shortly after another slew of positive cases were reported in Iran. Several other nations have also temporarily snapped their flight services to the Middle East nation in view of the contagious disease which has broken out. Coronavirus Outbreak: 119 Evacuees from Japan's Diamond Princess Cruise Ship Quarantined at Indian Army Facility in Manesar.

"India cancels all flight operations from Iran due to Coronavirus. Mahan Air and Iran Air operate from Iran," said the statement issued by the DGCA on Thursday. New Delhi had earlier suspended flight services to China, which is epicentre of the disease outbreak. Passengers, meanwhile, arriving from South Korea, Bangkok, Vietnam and other nations in the Far East region are subjected to screening at all Indian airports.

The death toll due to COVID-19 jumped to 26 in Iran on Thursday, reported Al Jazeera, whereas, the number of positive cases surged to 245. Among those infected also includes the country's Vice President Masoumeh Ebtekar, reported news agency Associated Press. The government is taking emergency measures to restrict the virus outbreak and has reportedly cancelled the Friday prayer sermons to prevent mass congregations.

Apart from India, neighbouring Pakistan also announced the cancellation of flights to and from Iran on Thursday. The United Arab Emirates had announced a similar ban two days ago, when reports had claimed that the Iranian government is attempting to cover-up the exact number of positive cases and casualties due to coronavirus.