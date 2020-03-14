Coronavirus Outbreak: Infected Google Techie's Wife, Who Fled Bengaluru, Tested Positive With COVID-19 in Agra

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bengaluru/New Delhi, March 14: The Health Ministry on Saturday informed that a 25-year-old woman who escaped Bengaluru, leaving her coronavirus-infected husband aside, has been tested positive for noval coronavirus on Friday. The health officials said the both the woman and her husband -- a Google employee -- recently returned from Italy from thier honeymoon. Soon after they returned to Bengaluru, her husband was tested positive for COVID-10 and was put under quarantine.

According to a report, published in the Times of India, the woman escaped from Bengaluru on March 8 leving her coronavirus-infected husband aside. She took the flight to New Delhi and the travelled to Agra to be with the parents where she was too tested positive with noval coronavirus. Stating more, the health officials claimed that they faced resistance when they visited the house in Agra. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: COVID-19 Count Reaches 83, Five Suspects Escape From Isolation Ward of Mayo Hospital; Latest Updates.

Claiming that only after district magistrate's intervention and use of police force, they were able to test the woman for coronavirus, Agra chief medical officer Dr Mukesh Kumar Vats said, "After the medical team reached the house of the woman’s parents, her father, a railway engineer, refused to cooperate with us and lied that his daughter had left for Bengaluru. But after the district magistrate’s intervention, we were able to gain access to their house and took all the the nine family members to the district hospital for screening."

Informing more, a health official stated that both the woman got married to the Bengaluru-based Google employee in early February and they then went to Italy for honeymoon. Both of them even travelled to Greece and France too, and landed in Mumbai Airport on February 27.