Coronavirus Outbreak: Second COVID-19 Positve Case Confirmed From Chennai, Total Toll in India Stands at 151

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: AFP)

Chennai, March 18: With the total toll of positive cases for coronavirus in India mounting to 151, a second case has been reported from Chennai on Wedneday. The administration informed that the affected person hails from new Delhi and has been kept under isolation. Also, the state government had informed that the patient is stable and is under the observation of expert team.

Informing about the latest development, Tamil Nadu state Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Chennai reports second positive case for COVID-19. The patient hails from Delhi, is in isolation & stable. He is under the observation of expert team." Coronavirus Outbreak: MEA Says 276 Indians, Including 255 in Iran, Infected With COVID-19 Abroad.

Here's the ANI tweet:

Chennai reports second positive case for #COVID19. The patient hails from Delhi, is in isolation & stable. He is under the observation of expert team: Tamil Nadu Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar pic.twitter.com/Qi1mdJmYrs — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2020

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday at 6 pm informed that the number of positive cases of coronavirus in India rises to 151, which also include 25 foreign passengers. Till now, most of the coronavirus cases has been reported from Maharashtra (42), followed by Kerala (27) and Haryana (17). A total of three deaths have been confirmed in India due to COVID-19.