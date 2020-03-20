Coronavirus Outbreak: Two More Test Positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh, Number Rises to 10 in Union Territory

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

Srinagar, March 20: With two more persons testing positive for the COVID-19 infection in Ladakh on Friday, the total number of novel coronavirus patients has risen to 10 in the Union Territory.

Rigzin Samphel, Secretary/Commissioner Ladakh affairs said on Friday that two more persons from the Union Territory have tested positive for the coronavirus taking the number of infected patients in the region to 10. Catch Coronavirus Live News Updates.

It is important to mention that both these patients did not have any foreign travel history. One of the 10 infected patients in Ladakh is an army soldier belonging to the Ladakh scouts regiment. Maharashtra Govt Orders Partial Lockdown, Shuts All Workspaces, Shops Except For Chemists And Emergency Services From Midnight to March 31 Amid COVID-19 Spread, Says Govt Offices Will Work With 25% Attendance.

In Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, the number of infected patients is four, one belonging to the valley and three to the Jammu region. Over 90 students who arrived here yesterday and today from Bangladesh have been put into quarantine at different makeshift facilities in Srinagar city.