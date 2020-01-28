Coronavirus Scare in Delhi: Three People With nCoV-Like Symptoms Kept in Isolation at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, January 28: Three suspected cases of the deadly novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) have been reported from Delhi on Tuesday. According to a tweet by ANI, the three patients have been kept in isolation at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in the national capital for further treatment. Dr. Minakshi Bhardwaj, Medical Superintendent, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital said that the three suspected cases of coronavirus have been reported at the hospital.

In China, the death toll due to coronavirus has risen to 106 while the total number of cases surpassed 4,000 nationwide. On Tuesday, the Chinese health authorities informed that 4,515 confirmed cases in 30 provincial-level regions. Coronavirus Scare in India: Suspected Patients Kept Under Observation, Several States.

Here's the Tweet:

Dr. Minakshi Bhardwaj, Medical Superintendent, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Delhi: 3 suspected cases of #coronavirus have been reported at the hospital. The patients have been kept in isolation for further treatment pic.twitter.com/R2mOY71Saj — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

On Monday, a 32-year-old Thailand national, suspected to be suffering from Coronavirus, died in a private hospital in West Bengal's Kolkata. The hospital sources claimed that the woman was admitted to ICU with stomach problem, nausea and fever. The Thai woman had left Thailand in late November 2019 and also visited Nepal before she came to India.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Saturday had reviewed India's preparedness to deal with any situation amid mounting global concern over rising cases of coronavirus in China.