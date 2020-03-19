COVID-19 Impact: Indian Railways Cancels More Than 160 Trains as Coronavirus Precautionary Measure, Low Occupancy; Check Full List

Indian Railway (Representational Image (Photo Credits: Youtube)

Delhi, March 19: Following COVID-19 outbreak, the Indian Railways on Thursday announced that 168 trains have been cancelled from March 20 to March 31. According to Railways, the decision to cancel the trains was taken due to low occupancy in several states amid coronavirus. As a precautionary measure, railway zones like Western Railway and Central Railway has increased prices of platform tickets to discourage large crowds. Know Official Updated State-Wise List of Number of Coronavirus Patients, Advisories And Info from Government of India on mohfw.gov.in.

Mumbai Kochi LTT ERS Duronto(12223), Delhi Chennai MAS Duronto Express(12270), Mumbai Madikonda Tadoba Express(11083), Jodhpur Jaisalmer JU JSM Express(14810), Dhanbad Bhubaneswar BBS Garib Rath(12831), Jan Shatabdi Express (12071), Trivandrum Mangalore Malabar Express(16629), among other trains have been suspended. Coronavirus Scare: Railways Increases Platform Tickets Price From Rs 10 to Rs 50 at 250 Stations in Bid to Limit Crowds.

Check Full List of Cancelled Trains:

Indian Railways has cancelled 168 trains due to low occupancy in view of COVID19, from 20th March to 31st March. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/PHaQxCj2Wy — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Due to Coronavirus, many railway zones have reported high cancellations rate of train tickets. The cancellation percentage of tickets have gone up by 80 percent, Financial Express reported.

The total number of Coronavirus cases in India rose to 169 on Thursday, the Health Ministry said. Of the 169 cases, 151 are active while 14 have been recovered. Three people have also died to the deadly virus in India.