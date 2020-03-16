COVID-19: JNU Advices Students to Return Home Amid Coronavirus Scare

File image of JNU | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 16: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has "strongly adviced" its students to return to their homes and "take adequate precautions as per guidelines issued by the Government of India" to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The university has said that hostel services will be limited to only basic mess facility and will be available in a few hostels for foreign nationals & those students who stay back in hostels for valid reasons.

The directive, issued today, further stated that any student who has travel history to any COVID-19 affected places or is in touch with such persons in the last 28 days must report this to the concerned hostel warden or faculty for further action. Outside guests would not be allowed in the hostels, the university has stated.

The University had on March 13 suspended all classes, lectures and events on the campus in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. There are now a total of 114 confirmed cases in India as of today, including 13 cured & two reported deaths as of March 16.