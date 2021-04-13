Chandigarh, April 13: Amid exodus of migratory labourers owing to fears of a lockdown in the state again with the spike in coronavirus cases, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday ruled out imposition of any lockdown. Haryana Issues Fresh Guidelines To Check COVID-19 Case Surge, Limits Number of People at Functions; Here are Coronavirus Restrictions Issued by State Govt.

"Nobody has to move anywhere as lockdown will not be imposed," Vij told the media. A day earlier, the state imposed night curfew from 9 p.m. till 5 a.m. to curb the spike in cases. COVID-19 Restrictions in Haryana: 50% of Hall Capacity To Be Allowed for Indoor Gatherings, Only 50 People Permitted for Funerals.

With the rising cases, migratory labourers, especially in Gurugram, have started moving to their native places in panic.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2021 07:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).