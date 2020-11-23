New Delhi, November 23: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the state governments to file reports on the current situation in the respective states. The states which are leading with maximum cases in India like Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Assam have been asked to file affidavits on the steps taken so far.

The apex court further expressed concerns as several states have reported a tremendous surge in coronavirus cases in November. According to a Hindustan Times report, a three-judge bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said, “The situation is likely to grow grim in the coming months. We are of the opinion that all states must be prepared for the coming months.” India Reports 44,059 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Tally Crosses 91 Lakh Mark, Death Toll Rises to 1,33,738.

The Supreme Court further pulled by Gujarat and Maharashtra for the worsening COVID-19 situation in the states. India's COVID-19 tally jumped to 91 lakh with 44,059 new cases reported in the past 24 hours on Monday.

SC asks all states to file a status report on steps they have taken

The bench was hearing a suo moto petition on the management of medical care given to Covid-19 patients and the manner of treating bodies after certain news reports showed bodies lying unattended in the hospital.

