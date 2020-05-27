COVID-19 Test Mandatory for Stranded Citizens Returning to Goa, No Home Quarantine Option: CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Panaji, May 27: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that the state has made COVID-19 test mandatory for all those stranded people returning to the state amid the novel coronavirus crisis. The state government said that stranded citizens need to bring COVID-19 certificates or have to take the test. The state has also withdrawn the option of home quarantine after the public uproar. Goa CM Pramod Sawant Drops Separate SOP Plan for Maharashtra Travellers.

"We maintain the need for a COVID negative certificate and a compulsory COVID test. The 14-day home quarantine option will be no longer available. Either you bring the negative certificate or have to take the test: Goa CM Pramod Sawant on all persons entering the state," Sawant said. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in All States of India.

The Chief Minister said that initially, the home quarantine facility was offered as the state authorities were staring at a daily influx of 4,000 people, including 2,000 by domestic flights. So far, 200 individuals have arrived by air on Monday and Tuesday.

“At present, around 1,000 people are returning to Goa daily, including by road and rail. We’ ve the capacity to conduct 1,000 tests per day, and the results are being made available the following day," he said.

He also ruled out separate SOP for persons coming from Maharashtra, which over 50,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported. Earlier, Sawant had said that the coast state was mulling separate SOP for persons from Maharashtra.