Patna, June 19: A woman in Bihar was given two doses of different vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19) at an interval of five minutes on June 16, according to reports. Sunila Devi, a resident of Awadhpur village in Patna district, was administered shots of both the Covishield and COVAXIN at a vaccination camp organised at the Beldarichak middle school. She is currently under observation of a medical team. COVID-19 Vaccine Mismatch! Maharashtra Man Given Two Doses of Different Coronavirus Vaccines, Son Finds Out Lapse in Vaccination Certificates.

Speaking to India Today, Sunila Devi said after registration she first received a dose of Covishield. She was asked to wait for observation for five minutes. While she was waiting, she said, another nurse came and administered a jab of COVAXIN. "I told her that I had already got one jab, but she said another jab will be given in the same hand," she was quoted as saying. According to a report by The Hindu, Sunila Devi is said to have been jabbed twice "by mistake". First Dose of Covishield Followed by Second Dose of COVAXIN Given to 20 People in UP's Siddharthnagar 'By Mistake', CMO Says 'Those Who Got Cocktail Are Healthy'.

There were reportedly two separate lines for Covishield and Covaxin in one room. A villager told The Hindu that Sunila Devi had stood in second line after taking a dose of Covishield. "After she was registered, she entered the room, received the Covishield vaccine, and was asked to wait for some time before leaving. She waited for five minutes in the room and then stood in the second line and took a shot of COVAXIN," the villager was quoted as saying.

After the incident, the authorities asked two auxiliary nurse midwives, Chanchala Kumari and Sunita Kumari, who were deputed to the vaccination camp, for an explanation. The Medical Officer formed a team of medical professionals to observe health condition of Sunila Devi.

