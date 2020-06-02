High Tide in Mumbai: Time, Schedule And Height of High Tides Occurring in Maximum City on June 3 When Cyclone Nisarga Will Make Landfall

Mumbai's Marine Drive (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, June 2: Cyclone “Nisarga” is likely to make landfall at Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh on June 3. Coastal areas of the state, including Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar will witness heavy rains due to the Cyclone Nisarga. Due to the cyclone, there will be a high-tides and strong in the Arabian sea. Mumbai will experience a high tide of 4.26 metres will occur at 10:14 am, and another high tide of 4.08 metres will happen at 9:58 pm. Mumbai on Tuesday also received rainfall as Nisarga approaches western coast of India.

On Tuesday night, the maximum city will experience a 4.01 metres high tide at 9:06 pm. Two high tides of 4.57 metres and 4.12 metres at 11:04 am, and 10:47 pm respectively will also take place in Mumbai on June 4. On June 5, 4.77-metre high tide will occur at 11:50 am and 4.11-metre at 11:31 pm. On June 6, Mumbai will see a high tide of 4.86 metres at 12:33 pm. On Sunday, a high tide of 4.04 metres will occur at 12:16 am, and another tide of 4.83 metres will take pace at 1:16 pm. High Tide in Mumbai: Time, Schedule And Height of High Tides Occurring This Week During Cyclone Nisarga.

Timings of High Tides in Mumbai on June 3:

High Tide Low Tide Time in hrs. 10:06 4.16 Time in hrs. 03:32 15:55 Height in mts. 4.26 0.922 Height in mts. 0.69 1.61

Earlier in the day, the storm brewing in the Arabian Sea intensified into a tropical cyclone Nisarga. The last cyclone to hit Mumbai was a cyclonic storm "Phyan" on November 11, 2009. Nisarga is currently located around 400 km from Mumbai as a deep depression. It would be the first time that a cyclonic storm will hit the Maharashtra coast in the month of June. The number of cyclones and severe cyclones in the Arabian Sea has risen by nearly 32 per cent in the last five years, according to the IMD data.