New Delhi, May 15: Cyclone Tauktae, which intensified into a cyclonic storm on Saturday, is very likely to intensify further into a 'Severe Cyclonic Storm' during the next 12 hours. Due to the adverse weather conditions expected over the Arabian Sea, several airlines including IndiGo and Vistara announced that their flight operations on some routes along the west coast would be impacted due to the cyclonic activity. Cyclone Tauktae Update: Cyclonic Storm To Further Intensify Into ‘Very Severe Cyclonic Storm’ by May 17, Expected To Hit Gujarat Coast by May 18.

The cyclonic activity is set to bring heavy rains, accompanied by gusty winds, in southern and western coastal parts of the country. Vistara airlines, the Tata-Singapore Airlines joint venture, announced that flights to and from Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Goa, and Ahmedabad are likely to be impacted till May 17, 2021. Meanwhile, IndiGo airlines stated that due to Cyclone Tauktae, flights to/from Kannur are impacted. Cyclone Tauktae Live Tracker Map on Windy; Check Realtime Status Here.

Here are the tweets:

Due to Cyclone Tauktae, flights to/from Kannur are impacted: IndiGo — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2021

The cyclone is likely to impact areas including the coast of Kerala, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Goa, and Maharashtra. The deep depression, which intensified into a cyclonic storm Tauktae on Saturday, will then intensify into a very 'Severe Cyclonic Storm' during the subsequent 12 hours and cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Naliya around May 18.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2021 11:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).