Dabhoi Police Station Head Constable Tests Coronavirus Positive After Nabbing Infected Paan Masala Thief in Vadodara

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Vadodara, April 17: A 35-year-old police head constable in Gujarat's Vadodara district has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday. Head constable Rajendrasinh Zala, posted with Dabhoi police station, had nabbed a robber, who later tested positive for COVID-19, Times of India reported. The accused Ayub Tai and his aide Kuldeep Sharma were caught on Tuesday for breaking into provision store and stealing paan masala worth Rs 4,625. Gujarat Men Use Drones to Deliver Pan Masala in Morbi Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Video Goes Viral.

Following the standard protocol, the duo were sent for medical examination and Tai tested positive for the virus, while Sharma was negative. Later, Zala, who was involved in nabbing the thieves, tested positive for the infection on Thursday, Times of India reported. While, four other cops, who had tested negative, have been home quarantined. Irfan Pathan's Locality in Vadodara Declared as Red Zone for Coronavirus.

“An assistant sub-inspector and a police constable had taken the two accused to SSG Hospital have been home quarantined besides two other police constables, who had come in contact with the accused,” a police official told TOI.

As of Thursday afternoon, Vadodara has reported 132 COVID-19 cases with two cases from Dabhoi taluka. Total cases in Gujarat has surged to 1,039 with 36 deaths and 73 recovered cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's latest update.