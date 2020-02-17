Debbie Abrahams Visa Row: British High Commission Raises Issue With Indian Authorities After UK MP Gets Deported to Dubai From Delhi Airport

British MP Debbie Abrahams (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Delhi, February 17: The British High Commission on Monday contacted the Indian authorities after British MP Debbie Abrahams was denied entry to India. The British High Commission also provided consular assistance to Abrahams while she was in New Delhi Airport. According to sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the British MP’s e-visa was cancelled which barred her from entering Delhi on Monday morning and was deported to Dubai. The Ministry also claimed that Abrahams was informed about it timely and with due process. British MP Debbie Abrahams, Critical of Article 370 Repeal in Jammu And Kashmir, Denied Entry Into India.

The British High Commission spokesperson told news agency ANI, “We are in contact with the Indian authorities to understand why British MP Debbie Abrahams was denied entry to India. We provided consular assistance to her whilst she was in New Delhi Airport.” India Rejects Mediation Offer by UN Secretary-General on Kashmir.

British High Commission's Statement:

Abrahams was denied entry into India upon landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 9 am. In a statement, the British MP said that she was treated like a criminal” and taken to the deportee cell. As per Abrahams, she was issued the e-visa in October last year was valid for a year. She is the chairperson of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kashmir in Britain.

The British MP was critical of the Indian government’s decision of abrogating Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Abrahams had also shared a letter on her Twitter page which she wrote to the Indian envoy in the UK after the special status was scrapped from the J&K.