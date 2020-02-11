Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Results: Kid Dressed As Arvind Kejriwal Reaches AAP Supremo’s Residence Ahead of Counting, View Pics

Minor Dressed as Arvind Kejriwal Outside His Residence (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 11: Ahead of the counting of Delhi Assembly elections 2020, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporter reached Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence with his children on Tuesday. The counting for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi began at 8 am. The contest was mainly between the Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress. Catch Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Results Live News Updates.

The kid who reached Delhi CM's residence was dressed similar to Arvind Kejriwal and donning his iconic muffler, glasses and AAP cap. The children also carried a poster in support of the ruling Delhi government. Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2020: Don't Be Surprised If BJP Wins 55 Seats, Says Manoj Tiwari Ahead of Vote Counting.

ANI Tweet:

#DelhiElections2020: An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporter reaches Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence with his children. Counting for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi to begin at 8 am. pic.twitter.com/jFG9M6VZ4W — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

A total voter turnout of 62.59 was reported in 2020 Delhi polls. The aggregate of all major exit polls predicted a landslide victory for Arvind Kejriwal's party. In 2015 assembly polls, the AAP won 67 seats of total 70, while the BJP managed to get just three seats. The Congress, which ruled the national capital for 15 years, remained seatless.