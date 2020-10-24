New Delhi, October 24: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday laid the foundation stone for the new wing at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. The new block of the hospital will have 1,500 beds. Arvind Kejriwal said that with the addition of 1,500 more beds, the capacity of LNJP hospital would increase to 3,800 beds. The state of the art building of the wing will be completed in 30 months.

After the new block is ready, the LNJP hospital will become one of the country’s largest medical facilities. Speaking at the ceremony, Kejriwal said, “Delhi, is the national capital and therefore a microcosm of the nation. It should have access to everything world-class.”

The total cost of building the block will be around Rs 462 crore, with per bed costing around Rs 30 lakh. The Delhi CM said that his government had improved the living standards and medical facilities in Delhi in the past five years. Resume Non-COVID Services at LNJP Hospital: Resident Doctors to Kejriwal

Kejriwal stated, “it has been of utmost importance that we improve the living standards of the people of Delhi. AAP government has completed projects on time and saved cost as well, which is then further utilised for the betterment of the city.”

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that with 25 floors and best health care available under one roof, this would be an inspiration to all. Meanwhile, The Delhi CM also praised healthcare workers for their efforts in the fight against COVID-19. He said, “he pandemic has had a cascading effect on all of us, and I salute to all those who have worked hard and put their lives at stake to serve the nation.” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Launches Video Call Facility For COVID-19 Patients at LNJP Hospital.

Kejriwal further added, “Delhi government is the only government which has given an ex gratia of Rs one crore to all those who sacrificed their lives during this pandemic. We can’t bring back the heroes, but we can help them in whatever way possible.”

Speaking on the problem of pollution, the Delhi CM, emphasised on the need to reduce the pollution levels in the national capital. He said, “We have effectively succeeded, it is during the months ahead of winter that Delhi sees pollution from neighbouring states in the form of stubble burning. He stated that the Delhi government could not control what happens outside the city, but could definitely try and lower the pollution levels within Delhi. “Our newest campaign, “Red light on, gaadi off” is a step towards lowering the pollution caused by fuel burning,” added Kejriwal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2020 12:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).