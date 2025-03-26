New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): A 42-year-old man died by suicide after recording a video in which he made serious allegations against a property dealer in Delhi's Kailash Nagar, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Lalit Mohan Varshney, ran a mobile repair shop in the area.

According to the Delhi Police, information about the incident was received from LNJP Hospital on March 24, where Varshney was admitted after attempting suicide by hanging. His wife, Poonam Gupta, had rushed him to the hospital, but he was declared dead.

During the investigation, police found Varshney's mobile phone at the scene, containing a video message in which he accused Sanjay Jain, a 60-year-old property dealer operating under the name "Jain Property" in Kailash Nagar, of harassment.

Based on a complaint filed by Varshney's wife, the police registered a case under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Gandhi Nagar police station. The accused, Sanjay Jain, was subsequently arrested, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the suicide.

Earlier, two 17-year-olds, a boy and a girl, were found hanging on a tree branch in the Hauz Khas area under the SJ Enclave Police Station on Sunday, Delhi police officials said.

According to officials, a 35-year-old security guard working in the area called the police around 6:30 AM regarding the hanging of a boy and girl.

"At 06:31 AM, a PCR call was made by Baljit Singh, R/o Hauz Khas Village, Delhi, age 35 years, working as security guard in district park, Deer Park, Hauz Khas, Delhi, regarding a boy and a girl hanging on the branch of a tree," read a statement from Delhi Police.

The police team, reaching the spot immediately, found the two hanging. The police suspected death by suicide, however, further proceedings are underway.

"On receipt of the call, police staff immediately reached the spot and found that a boy age about 17 years, wearing a black T-shirt, and blue jeans and a girl is about 17 years, wearing a green dress hanged themselves with the common nylon rope on a branch of a tree," read the statement. (ANI)

