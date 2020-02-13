Delhi: Fire Breaks Out at Auto Spare Parts Factory in Mundka, 26 Fire Tenders At Spot

Fire broke out at auto spare parts factory in Mundka (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 13: A massive fire has broken out at a spare parts factory in Delhi’s Mundka area on Thursday afternoon. A total of 26 fire tenders are currently present at the spot and efforts are on to douse the flames. Till now, there are no reports of any injuries or casualties in the blaze. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Breaks Out at Shoe Manufacturing Factory at Lawrence Road, 26 Fire Tenders at Spot.

However, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The blaze caused panic in the area. Senior government officials have also reached the spot. More details are still awaited. Delhi: Fire Breaks Out in Slums in Sarai Rohilla Near Liberty Cinema, 4 Fire Tenders Reach Spot.

ANI's Tweet:

Earlier this month, a major fire broke out at a warehouse in Delhi. The incident took place in South Delhi’s Bijwasan area. No casualties were reported in that fire. On February 1, a massive fire also broke out in a building at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi.