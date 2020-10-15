New Delhi, October 15: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia took charge of the Labour Department, and convened his first meeting with the Labour Board and the concerned officials of the Department. Sisodia said, “Construction workers are the city builders of our nation and it is our responsibility to serve them. In Delhi, not a single worker should be left unregistered.” Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Reviews Content of 'Deshbhakti' Curriculum.

Sisodia expressed his gratitude towards Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for entrusting him with such an important portfolio. He took stock of the ongoing work and set the agenda of the meeting with the officials: *to remove unnecessary bottlenecks which prevents Delhi construction workers from getting registered and verified in the system*.

Sisodia emphasised that the department's mission is to complete registrations of the 10 lakh construction workers in Delhi by easing processes. "I do not want even a single construction worker to be left out," Sisodia said. Furthermore, Sisodia said that the Delhi Government will run a large-scale campaign to ensure the 10 lakh construction workers are registered in the coming months. This will ensure that they can avail benefits in an orderly and timely fashion.

The Delhi Government provides various schemes and benefits under the Building and Other Constructions Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act. To avail these benefits, the workers have to get registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. Currently, 52,000 live members exist in the system. 66,000 are registered but pending for verification.

Sisodia said it is his priority to ensure these pending 66,000 workers are verified immediately. He also set a long-term agenda to ensure additional new registrations and verifications happen in an efficient manner. Previously, Delhi Government launched "Niraman Mazdoor Registration Abhiyan" for construction workers on August 23 to drive registrations for the construction workers in Delhi. These registration camps ran at all the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi.