Delhi Jama Masjid Deputy Shahi Imam Syed Shaban Bukhari Issues Advisory for Eid and Ramadan 2020 Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Deputy Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Syed Shaban Bukhari (Photo Credits: File Photo)

New Delhi, May 21: In light of coronavirus crisis across the country, Jama Masjid Deputy Shahi Imam Syed Shaban Bukhari has issued an advisory for Eid and Ramadan 2020. He urged people to refrain from mass gathering at any time during the holy month of Ramazan, especially on the occasion of Eid 2020. This step is aimed to ensure the health and safety of people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the instructions issued Jama Masjid, people are advised to offer prayers at home for Jamat-ul-Vida and Eid al-Fitr. "We cannot allow any congregations in courtyards and parks as it will expose people to an increased risk of contracting the virus. Hence, we urge you to offer holy prayers of Jamat-ul-Vida, Namaz-e-Eid from your homes," Bukhari said.

"I would also like to request all citizens, especially the Muslim community, to abide by the lockdown mandates and help the poor and destitute persons during this period, and pray to the almighty to help keep everyone safe and evade this pandemic,” he added.

During the holy month of Ramdan, Muslims across the world observe stringent fasting from sunrise to sunset. They offer special Taraweeh namaz after opening their fasts and observe the same ritual until Eid. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions on mass gatherings, the Muslim community has been offering Taraweeh prayers and Friday namaz from their homes. The latest government advisory instructs the community to continue following the same for Eid which will be observed nationwide on May 25, this year.